UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkish-French Relations Have Great Potential After Call With Macron

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Erdogan Says Turkish-French Relations Have Great Potential After Call With Macron

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he held a successful virtual call with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing that the relations between the countries have great potential.

On January 15, Macron expressed the intention to normalize bilateral relations between Paris and Ankara in a letter to Erdogan.

"We held a very good conversation with my French counterpart Macron. We have discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues. I believe that Turkish-French relations have great potential. We want to move in solidarity with France in many areas, first of all, in the fight against terrorism," Erdogan wrote on Telegram.

The president added that the countries could promote peace in various regions, including the Transcaucasia, the middle East and Africa.

"There are steps that we can take jointly in the fight against terrorist groups that threaten our countries, as well lives and property of our citizens," Erdogan said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted that there were positive changes in Turkey's position toward France.

"Regarding Turkey ... We have noted positive changes in statements. There are no insults anymore, promising statements are made ... Moreover, there are two new moments: at this stage, there are no Turkish vessels in the Cypriot waters and also Turkey is determined to hold discussion with Greece," Le Drian said, addressing French lawmakers.

The minister stressed that Paris wanted to have strong ties with Ankara, but added that the countries still had lots of differences.

"But it is very fragile, because the list of differences is very long," Le Drian said.

Turkish and French leaders have been in a row over the problem of radical Islamism since October, when Macron pledged to fight the Islamist threat amid national dismay over several terrorist attacks in France, including the brutal beheading of a history teacher in Paris and deadly a stabbing in Nice. In response, Erdogan commented on the French president's mental health and urged the Turkish population to refrain from buying French-made products.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Turkey France Nice Paris Ankara Greece Middle East Tayyip Erdogan January October All From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

30 minutes ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

1 hour ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

2 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

1 hour ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.