Erdogan Says Two State Principle Only Possible Resolution to Cyprus Question

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A two-state principle is the only viable option for Cypriot resolution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan was responding to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who during a visit to Nicosia earlier in the week said that the proposed two-state resolution was groundless and rejected by the international community.

"The principle of two states is the only possible way of settlement in Cyprus. There are no other options. Whether they [Cyprus and Greece] want it or not," Erdogan said, speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling AKP.

Erdogan went on to advise Athens to not wait for assistance from abroad, as the West had not galloped to Greece's aid in the past.

Cyprus was split between Greek and Turkish communities in 1974 after Turkey invaded the island to protect Turkish Cypriots following an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a change of government. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared independence but has not been recognized by any other country except Turkey. The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed and the dialogue has been stalled since the last round of talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana in 2017.