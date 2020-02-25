Erdogan says two Turkish troops killed in Libya

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said two Turkish troops have been killed in Libya, a country wracked by conflict between its UN-recognised government and the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said two Turkish troops have been killed in Libya, a country wracked by conflict between its UN-recognised government and the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar.

"We have two martyrs there in Libya," Erdogan told reporters before leaving for Azerbaijan on an official visit. He did not say when the troops died.

Turkey supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and sent dozens of military training personnel after the two countries signed deals last year.

The GNA has been under sustained attack for months from Haftar, a military commander with an eastern powerbase whose principal backers include Russia.

Last week, Erdogan confirmed pro-Turkish Syrian fighters were in Libya alongside the training teams dispatched by Ankara.