Erdogan Says UK Willing to Cooperate With Turkey on Submarine Construction

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United Kingdom is ready to cooperate with Turkey on the construction of submarines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"There are countries that are willing to order aircraft carriers and and submarines from Turkey. The UK is ready to cooperate with the Turkish side on submarine construction," Erdogan was quoted by the Anadolu news agency as saying.

The Turkish leader also mentioned the implementation of the Turkish project to create the country's first ever unmanned submarines, saying that technologies are always advancing and the country is pursuing new goals in the field.

Last week, the Turkish navy received the world's first drone carrier, named TCG Anadolu, the country's largest warship that can carry helicopters, military equipment, including tanks, and personnel. Erdogan took part in a ceremony in Istanbul to commission the ship, Anadolu reported.