Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Erdogan Says Ukraine Deserves to Become NATO Member

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Ukraine deserves to be a NATO member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after one-on-one talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy held talks at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Friday night.

The talks lasted about 2.5 hours.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Erdogan said that Ukraine "deserved" NATO membership and that Ankara hoped that both sides of the Ukraine conflict could return to peace.

Erdogan said that Ankara was going to continue its efforts to end the Ukraine conflict through negotiations.

