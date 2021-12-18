UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries As Permanent Members

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must expand its number of permanent members by including African nations

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must expand its number of permanent members by including African nations.

In October, Erdogan called for a more inclusive UNSC, the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions and has five permanent members wielding veto powers - Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Back then, Erdogan argued that the "world is bigger than five" to stress that the UN must be expanded to better represent other global communities.

"We must unite our efforts so that African nations will properly be represented at the UN Security Council, as they deserve. It is impossible to call it fair that the African continent, with a population of 1.3 billion cannot influence the decisions of the UN Security Council," Erdogan said during the third session of the Turkey-Africa partnership summit in Istanbul.

He once again used his go-to argument that the "world is bigger than five" and noted that the inclusion of other nations into the UNSC is vital not just for Turkey, but for the African continent too.

Erdogan had also noted that Turkey plans to bring trade with African countries from $25.3 billion last year to $50 billion and then further the goal to $75 billion annually.

The Turkey-African partnership summit is a two-day event joined by 16 heads of African nations. Within the summit's framework, an action plan until 2026 will be approved which will provide a list of projects to be implemented in African nations with Turkey's support.

