Erdogan Says US-Led West Attacking Russia 'Almost Without Restrictions'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, was "attacking Russia almost without restrictions," but Moscow was showing resistance.

"Russia is not an ordinary state, it is a powerful state. Of course, the West, led by the US, attacks Russia almost without restrictions. In the face of all this, Russia, of course, is resisting.

We are also trying to figure out how we can open a corridor for peace from here... We believe that the best way to do this could be from dialogue to peace," Erdogan told reporters.

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied weapons to Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of Dollars.

