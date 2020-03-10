UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says US Position On Russia's S-400 Defense Systems Growing Milder

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Erdogan Says US Position on Russia's S-400 Defense Systems Growing Milder

The United States' stand on Turkey's purchasing of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems has grown milder, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States' stand on Turkey's purchasing of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems has grown milder, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"The US' position regarding S-400 has toned down significantly. They have come to a point when they say, promise us that S-400 will not enter service," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.

Deliveries of the S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey, which caused a crisis in Washington-Ankara relations, started in July 2019. The US has demanded that Turkey cancel all purchases of the Russian-made systems, saying that it expects Ankara to purchase US-made Patriot missile defense systems instead, and threatening to delay or cancel any deliveries of F-35 fighter jets. However, Turkey has refused to make concessions. Erdogan said last week the S-400 would enter service in Turkey in April.

