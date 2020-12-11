UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says US Sanctions Against Turkey Over Purchase Of Russia's S-400 Show 'Disrespect'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:16 PM

Erdogan Says US Sanctions Against Turkey Over Purchase of Russia's S-400 Show 'Disrespect'

US sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia air defense system S-400 show disrespect toward an important NATO ally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) US sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia air defense system S-400 show disrespect toward an important NATO ally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that the US could announce the sanctions on Friday.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency suggested, citing sources, that the sanctions could target the Turkish defense industry secretariat and its head, Ismail Demir.

"The application of [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] CAATSA sanctions against Turkey demonstrates disrespect toward a very important NATO ally," Erdogan said, as quoted by Hurriyet newspaper.

More Stories From World

