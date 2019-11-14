Erdogan Says US, Turkey Can Only Surmount Differences Concerning S-400 Through Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The United States and Turkey can only resolve their differences on the issue of Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems through dialogue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

"Primarily the S-400 system and the F-35 program, we can only surmount the hurdles that we experience through dialogue," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday.