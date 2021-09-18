UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site Of Akkuyu NPP In Southern Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday having inspected the construction site of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built by Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom in the country's southern province of Mersin, and expecting to see its first power unit go online in May 2023

"We have inspected the site of the Akkuyu NPP and made sure that everything is well there thanks to the efforts of workers and engineers. Ten Turkish nationals and 3,000 Russians are working on construction (of the plant).

I hope that by May 2023 the first unit will be operational," Erdogan said during a speech in Mersin, broadcast on his Twitter account.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first nuclear power plant built in Turkey. The plant will feature four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit is up to 1,200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

