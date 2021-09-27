UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Wants US To Get Out Of Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Turkey wants the United States to withdraw its troops from Syria and Iraq just as it did in Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CBS news in an interview.

"Of course, if I have the choice I would, I would want them to get out of Syria and Iraq. Just like the way they have withdrawn from Afghanistan," Erdogan said, adding that there is no point in remaining in those countries "if we are going to service peace around the world."

Speaking of Turkey's presence in Syria, he stated that Ankara is helping the Arab country to rebuild.

"In Syria, we are currently building 100,000 units of brick homes.

People and families were displaced and they were kicked out of their motherland and we are building these units for them there," Erdogan continued.

The Turkish leader expressed hope that Washington, Moscow, Baghdad and Ankara will be able to work together toward peace and stability in Syria and Iraq.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.

