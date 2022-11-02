UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Will Call Ukraine's Zelenskyy Shortly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he planned to have a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later in the day, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"I spoke with Mr.

Putin by phone yesterday and plan to speak with Zelenskyy today," the Turkish leader said at a meeting of the ruling AK Party.

Erdogan did not divulge the topic of the talks but the phone calls come in the wake of a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian navy and civilian vessels in the Black Sea on Saturday that led Russia to briefly suspend its participation in the grain export deal with Ukraine. The pact was painstakingly mediated by Ankara and the United Nations in July to avert global food shortages.

