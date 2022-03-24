Erdogan Says Will Continue Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he will continue talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to organize their meeting.

"We will continue our initiatives, negotiations with both leaders. Our policy is the policy of peace ... Our task is to continue working, we will do everything we can," Erdogan told a press conference.

