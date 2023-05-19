UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Will Continue Working With Biden, His Successor If Reelected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that if reelected, he will continue to work with US President Joe Biden or whoever takes his place, despite the incumbent US president's support for the Turkish opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that if reelected, he will continue to work with US President Joe Biden or whoever takes his place, despite the incumbent US president's support for the Turkish opposition.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to support the Turkish opposition should he win the US presidential election, and called Erdogan an autocrat. In response, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin accused Biden of ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy.

"No doubt about it. I will work with Biden. And if Biden leaves, I will work with whoever replaces him," Erdogan told CNN in an interview, when asked if he would work with Biden administration.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. After counting 100% of the ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote will take place on May 28, as none of the candidates reached the 50% threshold.

The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving 44.88% and ATA Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan � 5.7%.

