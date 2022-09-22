Erdogan Says Will Decide on Use of Russian MIR Cards in Turkey After Talks With Ministers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he might make a decision on the further use of Russia's Mir payment system in Turkey after a meeting between his ministers on September 23

"What are we going to do now? What are the alternatives? My ministers are now discussing these alternatives. I hope that after the discussions I will gather all of them in Istanbul on Friday, we will hold a meeting and make a decision there," Erdogan said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster .