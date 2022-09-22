UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Will Decide On Use Of Russian MIR Cards In Turkey After Talks With Ministers

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he might make a decision on the further use of Russia's Mir payment system in Turkey after a meeting between his ministers on September 23

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he might make a decision on the further use of Russia's Mir payment system in Turkey after a meeting between his ministers on September 23.

"What are we going to do now? What are the alternatives? My ministers are now discussing these alternatives. I hope that after the discussions I will gather all of them in Istanbul on Friday, we will hold a meeting and make a decision there," Erdogan said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster .

