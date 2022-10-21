Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Conversations With Putin, Zelenskyy in Near Future

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he will hold phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future.

"I saw that Putin is much softer and more open to negotiations (with Kiev) than in the past. We will see what this can lead to in the course of telephone diplomacy, which we will conduct in the coming days, after listening to both leaders," Erdogan told reporters.