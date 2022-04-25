Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he would hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he would hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader specified that he had held talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

"Tomorrow we are planning talks with Mr. Putin.

Our goal is to achieve a sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible and organize a meeting of leaders," Erdogan said in his address to the people after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik Putin's plans to hold phone conversation with Erdogan on Tuesday.

"Yes, there are such plans," Peskov said.