Erdogan Says Will Not Allow West To Drag Turkey Into War Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Erdogan Says Will Not Allow West to Drag Turkey Into War Against Russia

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he will not allow the West to drag his country into a war against Russia.

"If not for our efforts over the past two years, the West would have dragged Turkey into a war against Russia.

While we are here (in power), we will not have this happen," Erdogan told A Haber tv channel.

The president added that Turkey intends to play the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

