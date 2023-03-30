Erdogan Says Will Not Allow West to Drag Turkey Into War Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he will not allow the West to drag his country into a war against Russia.

"If not for our efforts over the past two years, the West would have dragged Turkey into a war against Russia.

While we are here (in power), we will not have this happen," Erdogan told A Haber tv channel.

The president added that Turkey intends to play the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.