(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara intended to teach Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar a lesson if he did not stop his military operation against Tripoli

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara intended to teach Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar a lesson if he did not stop his military operation against Tripoli.

On Monday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, in the hopes of concluding a ceasefire that could have put an end to hostilities in Libya.

However, Haftar left Moscow without signing anything, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal. Despite this development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Sarraj and Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, had signed the agreement.

"[Turkey] will teach Hafter a well-deserved lesson if he does not stop the offensive," Erdogan said during an address to the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.