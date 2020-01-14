UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Will Teach Libya's LNA Leader Lesson If Haftar Does Not Stop Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Erdogan Says Will Teach Libya's LNA Leader Lesson if Haftar Does Not Stop Offensive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara intended to teach Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar a lesson if he did not stop his military operation against Tripoli

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara intended to teach Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar a lesson if he did not stop his military operation against Tripoli.

On Monday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, in the hopes of concluding a ceasefire that could have put an end to hostilities in Libya.

However, Haftar left Moscow without signing anything, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal. Despite this development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Sarraj and Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, had signed the agreement.

"[Turkey] will teach Hafter a well-deserved lesson if he does not stop the offensive," Erdogan said during an address to the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey Tripoli Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

58 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

16 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

22 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

25 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

25 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s A ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.