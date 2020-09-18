UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Willing To Meet With Greek PM Over East Med Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey was ready to meet with Greece to resolve its standoff over energy exploration in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

The search for gas and oil in the region has sparked a row that has seen the two NATO neighbours stage rival air and navy drills in strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

"Could there be a meeting with Greek Prime Minister (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis? What's essential is what we discuss and in what framework," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

"We can meet if there is goodwill. We can talk via videoconference or meet in a third country," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would not be the party fleeing the table.

At the centre of the row was Turkey's deployment last month of a seismic research vessel, the Oruc Reis, and an accompanying fleet of warships in disputed waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

