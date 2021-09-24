Erdogan Says Work With Biden Saw 'Not Very Good Start'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that work with his US counterpart, Joe Biden after the latter's inauguration had seen "not very good start."

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that work with his US counterpart, Joe Biden after the latter's inauguration had seen "not very good start."

"I want us (Turkey and the United States), as two NATO countries, to be friends, not adversaries. But the current situation is not very good.

Based on my almost 19 years of work as Prime Minister and President, I can say that, unfortunately, now it is not the best moment in relations with the US. I worked well with (George) Bush Jr., (Barack) Obama, (Donald) Trump, but I can't say that we started well with (Joe) Biden," Erdogan told Turkish journalists during his visit to the United States, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.