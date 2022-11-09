UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Seeks To Discuss Russian Grain Supplies To Countries In Need With Putin - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Erdogan Seeks to Discuss Russian Grain Supplies to Countries in Need With Putin - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to discuss details of Russian grain supplies to states in need with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and looks forward to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci told the A Haber broadcaster on Wednesday.

Earlier in November, the Turkish leader said he had agreed with Putin on the possibility of sending free Russian grain and fertilizers to the starving African countries.

"As you know, a summit of G20 leaders will be held in Indonesia in the coming week. There, at a meeting with respected Mr. Putin, he (Erdogan) will again put this issue (of Russian grain supplies to countries in need) on the agenda, after which the process will accelerate," Kirisci told the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin Indonesia Tayyip Erdogan November

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.