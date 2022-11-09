Erdogan Seeks to Discuss Russian Grain Supplies to Countries in Need With Putin - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to discuss details of Russian grain supplies to states in need with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and looks forward to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci told the A Haber broadcaster on Wednesday.

Earlier in November, the Turkish leader said he had agreed with Putin on the possibility of sending free Russian grain and fertilizers to the starving African countries.

"As you know, a summit of G20 leaders will be held in Indonesia in the coming week. There, at a meeting with respected Mr. Putin, he (Erdogan) will again put this issue (of Russian grain supplies to countries in need) on the agenda, after which the process will accelerate," Kirisci told the broadcaster.