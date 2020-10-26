ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan qualified on Monday French leader Emmanuel Macron's "anti-Islamic" rhetoric as a threat to Turkey's national security.

"We see Macron's anti-Islamic insults and racist terrorism as a threat to our national security and this is what we are guided by when we draft our plans," Erdogan said in an address that he delivered in Ankara.

The Turkish leader called on Europe to stop Macron's "hatred campaign."