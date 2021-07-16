Erdogan Set to Break 'Joyous News' When Visiting Northern Cyprus on July 19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to reveal "joyous" during his visit to the self-proclaimed Turkish republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which will be a message of peace to the entire world and the island

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to reveal "joyous" during his visit to the self-proclaimed Turkish republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which will be a message of peace to the entire world and the island.

"On Monday, we will leave for the TRNC with an extended delegation and will address the parliament with a speech. We want to declare joyous news there. It will be a message to the island, as well as to the whole of mankind, to create a lasting peace," Erdogan told reporters.

Cyprus, where Greek and Turkish Cypriots live, has been split de facto in two halves since 1974.

On November 15, 1983, the independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared, which was recognized only by Ankara.

After a long hiatus in international efforts to resolve the crisis, in April the United Nations mediated an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus. UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the participants had failed to reach an agreement and would reconvene again probably in two or three months.

The newly elected leader of Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, along with Turkey, favors a two-state solution in the island. The Greek Cypriots support a bizonal, bicommunal federation.