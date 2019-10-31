UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Should Postpone US Visit Over Armenian Genocide Recognition, Sanctions - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:01 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should put off his visit to the United States after the US Congress passed resolutions on Armenian genocide and sanctions against Ankara over its northern Syria offensive, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should put off his visit to the United States after the US Congress passed resolutions on Armenian genocide and sanctions against Ankara over its northern Syria offensive, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as a genocide. Later in the day, the House of Representatives also adopted unanimously a bill on sanctions against Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The bill has yet to clear the Senate. Meanwhile, Erdogan himself said Wednesday that he had not made up his mind about the November 13 visit.

"Sanctions as well as so-called genocide bill are unacceptable for us and I think this will further derail relations between two countries in coming days.

And I hope president Erdogan would postpone his visit to Washington particularly given these atrocities against Turkey. This is our mood in Turkey for the moment," the lawmaker said.

Yilmaz added that the US sanctions, if adopted, would prompt Turkey to respond in kind. The lack of such retaliation "would have further negative impact on Turkish defense industry as well as on some travel plans of [Turkish] high officials," the lawmaker said.

"I believe that those are wrong decisions and must be rectified but I see that some [members of the US] administration [are] so much bogged down into domestic politics and could not see the perspective of relation between two NATO allies," the politician added.

The Turkish parliament has already condemned the decision of the US House of Representatives.

