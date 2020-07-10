Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia in Istanbul Into Mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he had signed a decree under which Hagia Sophia in Istanbul would be converted from museum into mosque and Muslim acts of worship would be conducted there

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he had signed a decree under which Hagia Sophia in Istanbul would be converted from museum into mosque and Muslim acts of worship would be conducted there.

It became known earlier in the day that Turkey's Council of State had annulled the 1934 cabinet decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum.

"It has been decided to delegate control over Hagia Sophia to Diyanet [Directorate of Religious Affairs] and open it for prayers," the decree that Erdogan posted on Twitter read.