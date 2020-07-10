UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia In Istanbul Into Mosque

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:08 PM

Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia in Istanbul Into Mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he had signed a decree under which Hagia Sophia in Istanbul would be converted from museum into mosque and Muslim acts of worship would be conducted there

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he had signed a decree under which Hagia Sophia in Istanbul would be converted from museum into mosque and Muslim acts of worship would be conducted there.

It became known earlier in the day that Turkey's Council of State had annulled the 1934 cabinet decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum.

"It has been decided to delegate control over Hagia Sophia to Diyanet [Directorate of Religious Affairs] and open it for prayers," the decree that Erdogan posted on Twitter read.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Mosque Muslim From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Unplanned population increase creates multiple cha ..

59 seconds ago

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation in Lebanon S ..

1 minute ago

German Gov't Experts Claim Messenger App Telegram ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 22% of Muscovites Have COVID-19 Immunity - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.