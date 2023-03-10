Erdogan Signs Decree on Holding General Election in Turkey on May 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday signed a decree on holding the general election in the country on May 14, according to media broadcasts.

The Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) is expected to convene on March 11 to publicly announce that the elections are scheduled on May 14.

If the election requires a second round, it is to take place on May 28.

The YSK will announce the start of the pre-election campaign on March 16 or March 18.