Erdogan slams 'brain dead' Macron over NATO comments

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on Friday at counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his criticisms of NATO , saying it was the French president who was suffering "brain death".

"I am talking to France's President Emmanuel Macron, and I will also say this at NATO. First of all, have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death," Erdogan said in a televised speech.