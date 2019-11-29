UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Slams 'brain Dead' Macron Over NATO Comments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Erdogan slams 'brain dead' Macron over NATO comments

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on Friday at counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his criticisms of NATO, saying it was the French president who was suffering "brain death".

"I am talking to France's President Emmanuel Macron, and I will also say this at NATO. First of all, have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

