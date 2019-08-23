Erdogan Slams Ceasefire Violations in Idlib in Phone Talks With Putin - Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed over phone the situation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where a Turkish military convoy has recently suffered an attack, Erdogan's administration said in a statement on Friday, noting that the Turkish leader has condemned ceasefire violations in Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed over phone the situation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where a Turkish military convoy has recently suffered an attack, Erdogan's administration said in a statement on Friday, noting that the Turkish leader has condemned ceasefire violations in Idlib.

"The presidents of Turkey and Russia have held a phone conversation about the situations in Syria and Libya, and bilateral relations. Our president has told his Russian counterpart that ceasefire violations in Idlib have brought about a big humanitarian crisis. He has noted that the attacks significantly damage the Syrian crisis settlement and are also a serious threat to our country's national security," Erdogan's administration said.