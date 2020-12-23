UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Slams ECHR Decision Requiring Turkey To Release Pro-Kurdish Politician

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Erdogan Slams ECHR Decision Requiring Turkey to Release Pro-Kurdish Politician

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday criticized the decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding arrested former lawmaker and cochairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, Selahattin Demirtas, describing it as an exercise in double standards.

The court on Tuesday ruled to than Ankara must release Demirtas, who was arrested and kept in custody in 2016 after Turkey revoked immunity for members of parliament, making them liable for prosecution. Demirtas is accused of organizing 2014 protests in southeastern Turkey, populated by Kurds, that took a violent turn and resulted in 37 people dead

"The ECHR cannot make this decision instead of our courts.

And this is a political decision. To defend the one whose hands to the elbows in blood, who is involved in activities of the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] terrorists is double standards and duplicity. They are defending a terrorist. If they do not understand it then we will continue explaining that to them," Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey and is considered to be a terror group by Ankara, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

