Erdogan Starts Talks With Zelenskyy in Istanbul - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started one-on-one talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.

"One-on-one negotiations have started," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the sides were expected to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Peskov added that Moscow would be interested to know the agenda of discussions between Erdogan and Zelenskyy.

The state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported that the talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy could last for more than an hour.