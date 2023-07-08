Open Menu

Erdogan Starts Talks With Zelenskyy In Istanbul - Office

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Erdogan Starts Talks With Zelenskyy in Istanbul - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started one-on-one talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.

"One-on-one negotiations have started," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the sides were expected to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Peskov added that Moscow would be interested to know the agenda of discussions between Erdogan and Zelenskyy.

The state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported that the talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy could last for more than an hour.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

12 minutes ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

11 minutes ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

11 minutes ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

11 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

11 minutes ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

14 minutes ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

14 minutes ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

14 minutes ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

23 minutes ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World