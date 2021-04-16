UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Russian-Ukrainian Crisis' - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Erdogan, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Russian-Ukrainian Crisis' - Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed a "crisis" between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Turkish leader's administration said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed a "crisis" between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"During the talks, regional issues were discussed, including the situation in the Aegean Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Afghanistan, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Erdogan expressed confidence that it should be resolved through dialogue, based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements," the administration said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Minsk Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Tensions Flare in Northern Ireland as Unionists Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Nine more coronavirus patients die in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago

Georgia's Ruling Party Ready to Sign Deal With Opp ..

3 minutes ago

Russian President's Aide Outlines to US Envoy Reci ..

9 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo's Kasai region forces 21,000 ..

9 minutes ago

Serbia Slams Kosovo for Banning Official From Ente ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.