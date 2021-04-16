Erdogan, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Russian-Ukrainian Crisis' - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed a "crisis" between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Turkish leader's administration said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed a "crisis" between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"During the talks, regional issues were discussed, including the situation in the Aegean Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Afghanistan, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Erdogan expressed confidence that it should be resolved through dialogue, based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements," the administration said in a statement.