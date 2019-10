(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Istanbul with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Turkish leader's administration said in a statement Friday.

The administration did not disclose the content of the talks.