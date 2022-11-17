UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Stresses Importance Of Turkey-Israel Relations In Call With Netanyahu

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Erdogan Stresses Importance of Turkey-Israel Relations in Call With Netanyahu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel's Likud party, who will soon form a new government after success in latest election, and noted the importance of bilateral relations based on mutual interests, the Turkish leader's office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel's Likud party, who will soon form a new government after success in latest election, and noted the importance of bilateral relations based on mutual interests, the Turkish leader's office said on Thursday.

"Highlighting the beginning of a new era in the Turkey-Israel relations thanks to the strong will displayed by both sides, President Erdogan said that it was in the shared interest of Turkey and Israel to maintain the relations by respecting sensitivities on the basis of mutual interests," the message read.

During the conversation, Netanyahu expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul that took place on November 13 and praised Turkey's mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine, according to the office.

The Turkish president, in turn, expressed the hope that the results of the Israeli parliamentary elections would be "auspicious for the country and the region."

Relations between Tel Aviv and Istanbul deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the Israeli special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip. In May 2018, Ankara invited the Israeli ambassador to Turkey to leave the country after protests in the Gaza Strip against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel and the anniversary of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

However, in recent months, the two countries have begun normalization of the bilateral dialogue, with Erdogan officially appointing a Turkish ambassador to Israel on November 12 after the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the countries, announced in August.

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey Gaza Jerusalem Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May August November 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insuffici ..

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envo ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Roste ..

Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Rostec CEO in Media Blackmail Case

2 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since October 25

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Mo ..

Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Months of 2022 Year-on-Year - En ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana visits various development sc ..

Commissioner Larkana visits various development schemes in Larkana city

31 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Tennis: ATP Finals standings

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.