Erdogan Stresses Power Shift In Armenia Should Be Initiated By People, Not Army

Erdogan Stresses Power Shift in Armenia Should Be Initiated by People, Not Army

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Friday against coups, stressing that any decision on shift of power in Armenia should be made by the people, not the army.

"We oppose any coup.

Army meddling in politics is unacceptable. If there is a need to change the government, let the Armenian people do it, it is up to the people to do this job. The Armenian people are tired of [the current] government," Erdogan told reporters.

