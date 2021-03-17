(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday emphasized his country's key role in everything that takes place in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We will unflinchingly defend our interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and we will not back down. Turkey is a country with a say in the region, there cannot be any processes without it," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara.

The Turkish leader also touched upon the relations with Egypt, stating that Anakara does not oppose the Egyptian people and the alleged mistakes by Cairo are a "temporary phenomenon.

Turkey has been involved in a bitter dispute with Greece over maritime borders in the region, with both sides allying with other countries to shore up their position.

In November 2019, Erdogan and Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord, signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

In August 2020, Greece and Egypt signed their own maritime borders deal in response, which Ankara refused to recognize, claiming the territory in question was located on the Turkish continental shelf.