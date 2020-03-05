UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Sues Opposition Lawmaker Over Insulting Syria Remarks - Lawyer

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a lawsuit against opposition lawmaker Engin Ozkoc over insulting remarks that the latter directed at him during parliament debates on Syria, the president's lawyer said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a lawsuit against opposition lawmaker Engin Ozkoc over insulting remarks that the latter directed at him during parliament debates on Syria, the president's lawyer said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament held a special meeting to discuss the current escalation in Syria's Idlib province. Ozkoc, who is the deputy chair of the parliamentary group of the main political opposition force, the Republican People's Party, accused Erdogan of killing fellow Muslims in Syria in pursuit of "imperialistic" goals and branded him a traitor.

The opposition figure also called the president out for using the insulting word "kelle" while referring to corpses of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria. The heated exchange provoked a brawl between members of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party and opposition lawmakers.

"We have filed a claim for 1 million liras [about $165,000] in moral damages against Ozkoc over his rude and nasty remarks concerning our president. We also filed a complaint against him for insulting the president," lawyer Huseyin Aydin tweeted.

The Ankara Prosecutor's Office has already launched a probe in connection with the "insulting remarks."

