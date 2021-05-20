UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Sues Opposition Politician For Likening Him To Netanyahu

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Erdogan Sues Opposition Politician for Likening Him to Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing the chairwoman of the opposition IYI Party, Meral Aksener, for likening him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, national media reported.

At a party meeting on Tuesday, Aksener branded Netanyahu as the "Israeli version of Erdogan," who allegedly claims the lives of civilians and children in order to cling to power.

Erdogan's lawyer, Huseyin Aydin, submitted a petition to a court the next day.

According to the petition, Aksener's speech on Erdogan is offensive, provocative and violates personal rights.

The lawsuit also seeks 250,000 Turkish liras ($29,800) in compensation.

Aksener drawing a parallel between Erdogan and Netanyahu has been sharply criticized by the ruling party. Responding to the comparison on Wednesday, Erdogan called it immoral accusations on the part of those who cannot even point to Palestine on a map.

During the renewed hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, Ankara has frequently expressed its strong support for the latter, branding Israel as a "terror state."

