Erdogan Suggests Turkey Needs New Constitution

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Monday that time has come for Turkey to have a new constitution.

"It is perhaps time to debate a new constitution. We will soon present to the public our ideas on a new reforms package ” its philosophy, aims and goals," he told reporters.

Erdogan said a new constitution should be written in a transparent manner with the help of the people. He did not elaborate on possible changes.

Turkey held a referendum in 2017 on constitutional amendments that allowed Erdogan to win sweeping new powers by having the country switch from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential system.

More Stories From World

