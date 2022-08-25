UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Tells Campaign Team To Prepare For Presidential Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a surprise meeting of his campaign team and instructed them to start rigorous preparations for next year's presidential election, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, Erdogan called a surprise meeting of his election campaign team on Wednesday and gauged their opinions on the upcoming election. His team reportedly shared their views on the content and methodology of drawing up the election manifesto, with particular emphasis on creating new discourses, tackling the economy and justice.

Erdogan also instructed his election campaign members to start preparations for the election and gave each of them 5 minutes to present their ideas on election activities.

The president took note of the opinions voiced by the staff, Yeni Safak reported.

The 2023 Turkish presidential election is scheduled for June 18, 2023, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed last Friday amid strident calls from the opposition to move the date earlier.

The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance electoral bloc in 2018. For a long time, Erdogan did not reveal whether he would run for president this time, until June 9, when he announced his candidacy during a meeting with his supporters in the city of Izmir. However, he called on Turkey's main opposition, Republican People's Party, and its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce their candidacies as soon as possible.

