UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Tells G20 Leaders To Abandon Protectionism, Unilateralism Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Erdogan Tells G20 Leaders to Abandon Protectionism, Unilateralism Amid COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called upon G20 leaders during an extraordinary online summit on Thursday to refrain from pursuing protectionist and unilateral policies in responding to the coronavirus pandemic

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called upon G20 leaders during an extraordinary online summit on Thursday to refrain from pursuing protectionist and unilateral policies in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

"None of us have the luxury of pursuing a one-sided and protectionist policy. If decisions are made unilaterally, then we will not be able to respond to such challenges. Until the humanity can breathe calmly, I invite all countries to fight this epidemic together," Erdogan said.

He further called for all individual national measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 to correspond to the WTO regulations and to endorse international cooperation.

"We must share information about the spread of the epidemic, methods for its control and treatment.

Coronavirus has once again accentuated the importance of a consensus spirit among G20 countries. We must keep the fight against the epidemic under control, take responsibility and demonstrate global collaboration," Erdogan continued.

According to the Turkish leader, the population segment most vulnerable in the face of the deadly infection are refugees. He used the G20 summit rostrum to call for establishing a working group within G20 for assistance to refugees and residents of conflict zones with no functioning healthcare system in place.

The extraordinary G20 summit was held on the internet and hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Internet Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan All From Refugee Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

6 minutes ago

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

18 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

20 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.