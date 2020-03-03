UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Tells Merkel About Fair Division Of Responsibility For Refugee Problem

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Erdogan Tells Merkel About Fair Division of Responsibility for Refugee Problem

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone that it was necessary to comply with international obligations and to have fair division of responsibility for the refugee problem, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Our president had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed, in particular the situation in Idlib and the refugee problem. The president noted that it was necessary to comply with international obligations on this issue with a fair distribution of burdens and responsibilities for refugees," the statement said.

After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. For three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border, where hundreds of police officers are, were stopped. For the first day, 66 illegal migrants who entered Greek territory were arrested, and for the second, 73.

