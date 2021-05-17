UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Tells Pope Francis Israeli Attacks Directed Against Entire Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:04 PM

Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip are not only directed against Palestinians, but also against all Muslims, Christians and the humanity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pope Francis over the phone on Monday, urging the world to unite against the ongoing violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip are not only directed against Palestinians, but also against all Muslims, Christians and the humanity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pope Francis over the phone on Monday, urging the world to unite against the ongoing violence.

"There is brutality in Palestine and Israel's attacks are not only the issue for Palestinians but also for all Muslims, Christians and humanity," Erdogan stated, as quoted by his press service.

The Turkish leader called on all humanity and the international community to take concrete steps against Israeli violence. According to him, as long as it is not punished by the international community, Israel will continue massacres against Palestinians.

He also underlined that Pope's statements on Israel's attacks would help mobilize the Christian world and international community.

"Israel's illegal and inhuman practices, which include the violation of the status of Jerusalem, must be urgently ended. All humanity unite against occupying Israel," Erdogan added.

The clashes between Israel and Palestinians worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem started during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and then gave rise to intense military confrontation on the Israeli-Gaza border.

