ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia needed to end what Ankara sees as occupation of Azerbaijani land, the Turkish presidency said Saturday.

"During the talks, they discussed the Turkish-Russian relationship and regional events, primarily the Nagorno-Karabakh. President Erdogan said that Armenia needed to leave the occupied Azeri land and that Azeri counter-offensive did not go beyond its territory," a statement read.

Erdogan added that Armenia should be convinced to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss a "commonsense" solution to the Karabakh conflict, which he said was key to bringing back stability to the region.