UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Tells Putin Armenia Should End Occupation Of Azerbaijan's Land

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Erdogan Tells Putin Armenia Should End Occupation of Azerbaijan's Land

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia needed to end what Ankara sees as occupation of Azerbaijani land, the Turkish presidency said Saturday.

"During the talks, they discussed the Turkish-Russian relationship and regional events, primarily the Nagorno-Karabakh. President Erdogan said that Armenia needed to leave the occupied Azeri land and that Azeri counter-offensive did not go beyond its territory," a statement read.

Erdogan added that Armenia should be convinced to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss a "commonsense" solution to the Karabakh conflict, which he said was key to bringing back stability to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.