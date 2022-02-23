ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Wednesday that a military conflict in Ukraine serves no one's interest, the Turkish president's administration said.

"In a phone conversation with Putin, President Erdogan stressed that the complication of the problem, and even more so the military conflict, is not beneficial to anyone," the administration said in a statement.

Erdogan also told Putin that he expects his visit to Turkey "as soon as possible."