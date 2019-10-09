(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation that Turkey's planned military operation in Syria's north will promote peace and stability in the country, Erdogan's administration said on Wednesday.

Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"Our president has discussed with Vladimir Putin the planned military operation to the east of Euphrates, which will contribute to peace and stability in Syria and open the door for a political settlement of the situation in the country," the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

Erdogan has noted that Turkey prioritizes defending Syrians' rights and interests, his administration said.

"Our president has expressed gratitude for the Russian Federation's constructive stand on this process," the statement read on.