UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Tells Turkish Coastguard To Stop Migrants Crossing Aegean

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Erdogan tells Turkish coastguard to stop migrants crossing Aegean

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea because of the risks, officials said

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea because of the risks, officials said.

"On the orders of the president. permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," the coastguard tweeted on Friday.

"The approach of not intervening against migrants wishing to leave Turkey remains in practice but this (new) approach covers sea crossings because of the dangers," it added in another tweet.

The coastguard said 97 migrants were rescued on Thursday after "the Greek side flattened three boats and left them in a half-sinking state in the middle of the sea".

The instruction comes after Erdogan said last week that refugees and migrants would not be prevented by Turkish authorities from leaving Turkey if that was their wish.

Thousands of refugees and migrants have also gone to the land border between Turkey and Greece where clashes erupted again on Saturday between Greek police and migrants.

During a tense stand-off, Greek police fired tear gas at migrants who responded to the officers by throwing stones and shouted "open the gates", according to AFP journalists at the scene.

The Greek police also used water cannon to stop the migrants, a correspondent said, many of whom have been stranded for days at the Pazarkule border, known as Kastanies on the Greek side.

Related Topics

Police Water Turkey Greece Tayyip Erdogan Border Gas From Refugee

Recent Stories

 Family wanted to build “mausoleum” for comed ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus to hurt economic growth in many countr ..

2 minutes ago

Rains swallowed up Seventeen precious lives across ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for the betterment, empowerment ..

2 minutes ago

Private Society calls Amanullah Khan “Mirasi”, ..

20 minutes ago

Unidentified person lobbed a grenade on civilian i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.