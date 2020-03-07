Erdogan tells Turkish coastguard to stop migrants crossing Aegean

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea because of the risks, state media reported

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea because of the risks, state media reported.

"On the orders of the president... permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," the coastguard was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agencylate Friday.