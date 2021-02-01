Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday tested the country's first domestically manufactured self-driving electric bus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday tested the country's first domestically manufactured self-driving electric bus.

The bus, developed by Turkish companies Karsan and Adastec, was presented to the Turkish president at his official residence in Ankara.

"The electric bus is eight meters [26 feet] in length, there is no sound and noise.

Thanks to the artificial intelligence it reacts to passersby and traffic lights. This is something for our country to be proud of," Erdogan told journalists after having made a lap around the presidential residence.

The president also expressed confidence that Turkey would occupy an important place on the electric bus market and promised that the bus would soon go into serial production.

The bus has a passenger capacity of 52 people and is capable of driving 186 miles without recharging.